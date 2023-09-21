Previous
B and W Whitehorse Falls by jgpittenger
Photo 3813

B and W Whitehorse Falls

Best on black. We stopped at some waterfalls on the way back from Crater Lake. 2taffy,@jyokota and @rosiekerr will remember this spot from our trip several years ago.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1044% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab BW
September 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Like a beautiful curtain!
September 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love it in B&W’
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise