Sun Bursts Out At Crater Lake

We got up in the dark to shoot the sunrise and discovered the coffee maker in our cabin didn't work! So this was shot a bit bleary eyed. It was worth getting up for though! I just saw a time lapse photo taken here the next night (after we were back home) with aurora borealis!!! I was bummed to have missed it since I've never seen it in person.

