Previous
Crater Lake Milky Way Vertical Pano by jgpittenger
Photo 3811

Crater Lake Milky Way Vertical Pano

Best on black. Sorry to be behind but we were at Crater Lake with no Wifi. The skies were a bit cloudy and smoky but I was pretty pleased with this Milky Way shot.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1044% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture with lovely silhouettes
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise