Photo 3811
Crater Lake Milky Way Vertical Pano
Best on black. Sorry to be behind but we were at Crater Lake with no Wifi. The skies were a bit cloudy and smoky but I was pretty pleased with this Milky Way shot.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
night
,
stars
,
milky way
,
crater lake
,
capemountainphoto
,
wizard island
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture with lovely silhouettes
September 19th, 2023
