Previous
Photo 519
Eye of the Pelican
Yesterday was a very cloudy day and we went to Little Beach to take photos of the pelicans. They often gather by the fish scaling station at the beach in the hope of getting some free offcuts of fish.
I really have a fascination for their eyes. They are so unusual.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
