Eye of the Pelican by onewing
Eye of the Pelican

Yesterday was a very cloudy day and we went to Little Beach to take photos of the pelicans. They often gather by the fish scaling station at the beach in the hope of getting some free offcuts of fish.

I really have a fascination for their eyes. They are so unusual.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
