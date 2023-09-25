Sign up
Photo 520
Pelican
Thanks for putting yesterday's eye of the pelican on the PP. I am fascinated with their eyes.
I had to post one more photo today though. I love pelicans.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4182
photos
253
followers
122
following
Christine Louise
They are a striking bird, well done in capturing them so well
September 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, they are such elegant looking birds.
September 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes another superb capture
September 25th, 2023
