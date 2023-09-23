Previous
Yellow Flower Mirror Box by onewing
Photo 518

Yellow Flower Mirror Box

Having another play with mirror boxes. Diana @ludwigsdiana showed me how to do the wave pattern at the back of the flower. I quite like the effect, I think it makes the flower stand out more.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise