Photo 518
Yellow Flower Mirror Box
Having another play with mirror boxes. Diana
@ludwigsdiana
showed me how to do the wave pattern at the back of the flower. I quite like the effect, I think it makes the flower stand out more.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 23rd, 2023
