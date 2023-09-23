Sign up
Photo 2590
Firey Dahlia
Quite a striking one, that I found on a perusal of the garden, looking for a subject!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd September 2023 4:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
dahlia
Sue Cooper
ace
Well spotted! That’s a great subject. Fav.
September 23rd, 2023
Pammy Joy
That is absolutely gorgeous 😍
September 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love those colours ❤️💐
September 23rd, 2023
