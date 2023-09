Top End of Steep Hill

Phil & I were in the Bailgate area of Lincoln this evening, had a walk around the cathedral quarter & had dinner.

This looking down the first section of Steep Hill in historic Lincoln. Named by the Ordnance Survey, as the fourth steepest in the country. It runs from castle square into the shopping centre of Lincoln. The gradient is 16.12° - all I know is, if you walk from bottom to top, you could do with oxygen 😂