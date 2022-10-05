Sign up
White Campion or Evening Lychnis
This was another unexpected find as I sought out other wildflowers to photograph.
I guess the lesson I learned from this experience is that photographers should keep an open mind.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
2754
photos
178
followers
168
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th October 2022 11:26am
Milanie
ace
What a beauty and such nice focusing to pick up all that detail
October 6th, 2022
Kathy Ladley
ace
So Beautiful!
October 6th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 6th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
What an absolutely lovely flower!
October 6th, 2022
