Bass Drum Reindeer by skipt07
206 / 365

Bass Drum Reindeer

Our granddaughter playing the bass drum in the Halloween parade dressed as one of Santa's reindeer.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Diana ace
She looks lovely!
November 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The costume would make great pyjamas!
November 4th, 2022  
