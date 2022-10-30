Sign up
206 / 365
Bass Drum Reindeer
Our granddaughter playing the bass drum in the Halloween parade dressed as one of Santa's reindeer.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
29th October 2022 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
She looks lovely!
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The costume would make great pyjamas!
November 4th, 2022
