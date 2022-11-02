Previous
David by skipt07
David

Since the presentation is copyright-protected, video and photography are forbidden. I didn't take any photos during the on-stage play, David. This is a photo posted by Sight and Sound Theater on Facebook. In this scene, David talks to two of King Saul's children, Jonathan and Michal about their father. David came to play his harp which soothed King Saul's agitated spirit. I posted this so you could see some of the magnificent costuming and scenery in the play.
There are two theaters; one in Lancaster, PA and one in Branson, Mo.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

John Falconer ace
I would suspect that Facebook images and poster generally are also subject to copyright protection. Nice image though. I would love to see the show.
November 7th, 2022  
KWind ace
Great shot! I bet the show was great!
November 7th, 2022  
