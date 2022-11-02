David

Since the presentation is copyright-protected, video and photography are forbidden. I didn't take any photos during the on-stage play, David. This is a photo posted by Sight and Sound Theater on Facebook. In this scene, David talks to two of King Saul's children, Jonathan and Michal about their father. David came to play his harp which soothed King Saul's agitated spirit. I posted this so you could see some of the magnificent costuming and scenery in the play.

There are two theaters; one in Lancaster, PA and one in Branson, Mo.