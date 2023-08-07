Previous
Swallowtail Butterfly
Swallowtail Butterfly

I saw this Swallowtail on the Spotted-Joe Pye. It must have found something it liked because it remained on the same cluster for the longest time. I've never seen a butterfly remain that long in the same place.
