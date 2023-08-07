Sign up
334 / 365
Swallowtail Butterfly
I saw this Swallowtail on the Spotted-Joe Pye. It must have found something it liked because it remained on the same cluster for the longest time. I've never seen a butterfly remain that long in the same place.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th August 2023 2:29pm
