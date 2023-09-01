Previous
Ceremonial Chariot of Tutankhamun by skipt07
345 / 365

Ceremonial Chariot of Tutankhamun

The frame of this ceremonial chariot is made of wood. The cabin is decorated with golden spirals, with cartouches of Tutankhamun at the top. This is one of six dismantled chariots discovered in the antechamber of Tutankhamun’s tomb.
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise