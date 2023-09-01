Sign up
345 / 365
Ceremonial Chariot of Tutankhamun
The frame of this ceremonial chariot is made of wood. The cabin is decorated with golden spirals, with cartouches of Tutankhamun at the top. This is one of six dismantled chariots discovered in the antechamber of Tutankhamun’s tomb.
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th August 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
