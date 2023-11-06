Sign up
Photo 370
End to a Fall-like day
The month started out with snow, but today the temperature returned to a fall-like day and hit 61 degrees (16 C).
With the time change from Daylight Savings Time back to Eastern Standard Time we lose and hour of daylight.
Our Amish neighbor does her first round of laundry on Mondays, rain, snow, cloudy or sunny.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2955
photos
171
followers
161
following
owo-6
Islandgirl
ace
Wow love the colorful sky!
November 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is a spectacular sky. I love the country feeling of the landscape under the sky too.
November 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! such an intense sky - fav
November 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023
Nada
ace
So dramatic!
November 6th, 2023
