End to a Fall-like day by skipt07
End to a Fall-like day

The month started out with snow, but today the temperature returned to a fall-like day and hit 61 degrees (16 C).

With the time change from Daylight Savings Time back to Eastern Standard Time we lose and hour of daylight.

Our Amish neighbor does her first round of laundry on Mondays, rain, snow, cloudy or sunny.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Skip Tribby
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Islandgirl ace
Wow love the colorful sky!
November 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
That is a spectacular sky. I love the country feeling of the landscape under the sky too.
November 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! such an intense sky - fav
November 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023  
Nada ace
So dramatic!
November 6th, 2023  
