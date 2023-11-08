Sign up
Photo 372
Outside - One Week Only Challenge
Outside was today's subject for the One Week Only Challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
Most of these leaves are off my neighbor's trees but leaves don't care about property lines when they land.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
2957
photos
171
followers
161
following
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th November 2023 1:24pm
Tags
owo-6
JackieR
ace
That's pretty
November 8th, 2023
