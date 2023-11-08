Previous
Outside - One Week Only Challenge by skipt07
Photo 372

Outside - One Week Only Challenge

Outside was today's subject for the One Week Only Challenge.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition

Most of these leaves are off my neighbor's trees but leaves don't care about property lines when they land.
That's pretty
November 8th, 2023  
