One Week Only - Still Life by skipt07
Photo 373

One Week Only - Still Life

My wife and I went out for dinner at an Italian restaurant and I saw this on display on a mantle in the waiting area. I thought it would work for the prompt for the day.

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - such a classical arrangement !
November 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
How beautiful
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
What a fabulous still life. Well spotted. It almost looks like a renaissance painting.
November 10th, 2023  
