Photo 373
One Week Only - Still Life
My wife and I went out for dinner at an Italian restaurant and I saw this on display on a mantle in the waiting area. I thought it would work for the prompt for the day.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2958
photos
171
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
9th November 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - such a classical arrangement !
November 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
What a fabulous still life. Well spotted. It almost looks like a renaissance painting.
November 10th, 2023
