Second Visitor by skipt07
Second Visitor

That's not entirely true. We found out that three Titmice are visiting the new feeder. This is the first non-Titmouse. My wife thought it might be a Pine Siskin, but it doesn't have stripes on its breast. We tried the Merlin app from the Cornell Labs and it said it is a Goldfinch. Unless it is a juvenile and molting.

This one made itself at home. It got into the box and ate for a while.

It's funny that I said yesterday that I didn't need a telephoto lens with the feeder on the window, but I can't get close to the window or I will scare them away and Titmice are very skittish. Here I used my very long lens, 200-600mm
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Kathy ace
The male goldfinches aren't always yellow and the females aren't either. Nice capture of it's feathers fluffed out.
January 3rd, 2024  
