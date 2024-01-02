Second Visitor

That's not entirely true. We found out that three Titmice are visiting the new feeder. This is the first non-Titmouse. My wife thought it might be a Pine Siskin, but it doesn't have stripes on its breast. We tried the Merlin app from the Cornell Labs and it said it is a Goldfinch. Unless it is a juvenile and molting.



This one made itself at home. It got into the box and ate for a while.



It's funny that I said yesterday that I didn't need a telephoto lens with the feeder on the window, but I can't get close to the window or I will scare them away and Titmice are very skittish. Here I used my very long lens, 200-600mm