Previous
Avocado Anyone by skipt07
30 / 365

Avocado Anyone

My wife made some avocado spread for a sandwich for lunch. I took advantage of he half that was left.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Lovely macro shot
January 3rd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice detailed shot
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise