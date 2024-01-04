Words

The word of the day is, "Words" so I took this photo of an open book, which usually contains lots of words and I decided to look for some quotes depicting the power that words have in our lives.



• "Be mindful when it comes to your words. A string of some that don't mean much to you, may stick with someone else for a lifetime." -Rachel Wolchin



• "Words are free. It's how you use them that may cost you." -KushandWizdom



• "One kind word can change someone's entire day." -Unknown



• "Be careful what you say. You can say something hurtful in ten seconds, but ten years later, the wounds are still there." -Joel Osteen



• "Words are seeds that do more than blow around.

They land in our hearts and not the ground.

Be careful what you plant and careful what you say.

You might have to eat what you planted one day." -Unknown



• "A broken bone can heal, but the wound a word opens can fester forever." -Jessamyn West



• "Your words have power. Speak words that are kind, loving, positive, uplifting, encouraging, and life-giving." -Unknown



• With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. - James 3:9