Unexpected Visitor

I happened to look out our dining room window and saw something in the yard. At first, I thought it was a baby groundhog. Then it started moving towards the driveway and I realized it was a very large snapping turtle. We aren't sure where it came from or where it went. Our Amish neighbors do have a small pond, but I know they don't want it in there as snappers will kill their ducks. Checkout the claws on its left front leg.