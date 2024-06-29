Previous
Who Goes There? by skipt07
Who Goes There?

This squirrel was at the bottom of the feeders and was spooked when I looked out the window. It climbed up the Rose of Sharon bush and peeked from the back to see if the threat was gone.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Kathy ace
Good capture!
July 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice!
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 10th, 2024  
