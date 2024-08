Abstract Color Pencils

I did a lot to get this effect using multiple effects. First, I used the effects that are part of PhotoShop under filters and distort. First I ran Polar Coordinates and then on top of that, I used Twirl. Then I ran it through AI Generative Fill, typing in fractal, and added some texture to it. I then ran it through AI Generative Fill again using fractal got this polished look and decided to quit.