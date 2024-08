Abstract Fractal

A friend asked us if we could let their dog out in the afternoon for two days while they were away. While at their home I saw this bush that I think might be some type of arbor vitae that has flat leaves (needles) that are different shades of green. I thought it would be a good subject for an abstract but decided to go a little further with an edit by adding a fractal effect.



Thank you so much for all your very kind comments about my abstract coneflower. They are greatly appreciated.