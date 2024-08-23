Previous
Fractal Flower by skipt07
69 / 365

Fractal Flower

While I didn't get the results I was hoping for like I got in yesterday's, I think it is still worth a post
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous capture, details, colors
August 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s beautiful in every way
August 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 28th, 2024  
