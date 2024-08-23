Sign up
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Fractal Flower
While I didn't get the results I was hoping for like I got in yesterday's, I think it is still worth a post
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
4
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3100
photos
165
followers
158
following
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
22nd August 2024 12:32pm
Tags
abstractaug2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous capture, details, colors
August 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s beautiful in every way
August 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 28th, 2024
