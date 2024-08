Abstract Flower

Okay, I went a little overboard on this one. My wife and I were enjoying a first-time visit to a restaurant that had fresh-cut flowers on each table. So, like any other photographer, I got my phone out and took a few shots. I thought I would use one for the abstract challenge but I wanted something a little different. I found a video on YouTube by Marty at Blue Lightening TV on how to turn a photo into an oil painting in PS2024 using Generative Fill.