Roof Abstract by skipt07
Roof Abstract

I took my wife to the chiropractor. His building has old terracotta roof tiles which are quite heavy but are very distinguishable and have a lot of character
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Beverley ace
Very well laid… lovely patterns & shapes
August 28th, 2024  
Cathy
Great texture! Our roof is just common architectural shingles. But it does the job.
August 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Like the pattern and the breaks in the pattern. Makes a good abstract
August 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They make a great pattern.
August 28th, 2024  
