70 / 365
Roof Abstract
I took my wife to the chiropractor. His building has old terracotta roof tiles which are quite heavy but are very distinguishable and have a lot of character
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
4
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3100
photos
165
followers
158
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
26th August 2024 10:45am
Tags
abstractaug2024
Beverley
ace
Very well laid… lovely patterns & shapes
August 28th, 2024
Cathy
Great texture! Our roof is just common architectural shingles. But it does the job.
August 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Like the pattern and the breaks in the pattern. Makes a good abstract
August 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They make a great pattern.
August 28th, 2024
