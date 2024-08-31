Sign up
Abstract Copper Pot
My wife and I were in Hobby Lobby. As she shopped, I sought a possible abstract subject or two. I just noticed the dimpled surface of the pot and decided to try to shoot close and see what I could get. I was very pleased with the result.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details
Tags
abstractaug2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice result
September 2nd, 2024
