Previous
Abstract Copper Pot by skipt07
72 / 365

Abstract Copper Pot

My wife and I were in Hobby Lobby. As she shopped, I sought a possible abstract subject or two. I just noticed the dimpled surface of the pot and decided to try to shoot close and see what I could get. I was very pleased with the result.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice result
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise