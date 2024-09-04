Previous
I Bet You'll Never Look at A Sunflower the Same Again by skipt07
I Bet You'll Never Look at A Sunflower the Same Again

My wife bought seven bundles of sunflowers to adorn the tables for a luncheon some of the church ladies put on each month for single seniors. She brought a bundle home for herself as she loves sunflowers. I decided to try a different approach and my imagination got carried away. This month they fed 32 seniors, most of whom don't attend our church. Word is spreading. Between 5-7, church ladies do this. They might have to rethink their menu as food costs continue to rise.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing
September 6th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fantastic!
September 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Oh Wow, You certainly got my attention.
September 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done. Very clever!
September 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cool!
September 6th, 2024  
