I Bet You'll Never Look at A Sunflower the Same Again

My wife bought seven bundles of sunflowers to adorn the tables for a luncheon some of the church ladies put on each month for single seniors. She brought a bundle home for herself as she loves sunflowers. I decided to try a different approach and my imagination got carried away. This month they fed 32 seniors, most of whom don't attend our church. Word is spreading. Between 5-7, church ladies do this. They might have to rethink their menu as food costs continue to rise.