65 / 365
Abstract Hosta Blossom II
I think these are so pretty I took another picture off just one this time and zoomed in tighter.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3091
photos
167
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th August 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
skiptpp
,
abstractaug2024
Barb
ace
Almost looks luminescent! Very pretty!
August 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2024
