Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
64 / 365
Abstract
This is the bottom part of the wind spinner. As the spinner rotates, this does too, and the ball gives an optical illusion of moving in the coiled wire. It is very relaxing to watch.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3090
photos
167
followers
160
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th August 2024 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Casablanca
ace
We have these only they can also be battery powered! Bought them at a Christmas Market in Lille, France. Super shot
August 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great abstract!
August 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fantastic capture, great presentation. Wonderful calmness
August 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close