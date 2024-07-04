Happy 4th of July

We went to a different fireworks show this year. We planned on going to the usual show at Westminster College, but the weather was iffy and humid. So We went to a show we have heard a lot of people talking about that is put on by a resident of that town. As it turned out, this one was quite impressive. It lasted for about half an hour with no breaks or slowdowns. This was an accidental capture as the first shell broke and a second shell was launched behind it leaving its trail.

We are looking forward to next year's show. If the weather cooperates we may try to catch both of them. I didn't take my camera as I wasn't sure if we could get a clear view or where we might end up parking.