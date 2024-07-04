Previous
Next
Happy 4th of July by skipt07
83 / 365

Happy 4th of July

We went to a different fireworks show this year. We planned on going to the usual show at Westminster College, but the weather was iffy and humid. So We went to a show we have heard a lot of people talking about that is put on by a resident of that town. As it turned out, this one was quite impressive. It lasted for about half an hour with no breaks or slowdowns. This was an accidental capture as the first shell broke and a second shell was launched behind it leaving its trail.
We are looking forward to next year's show. If the weather cooperates we may try to catch both of them. I didn't take my camera as I wasn't sure if we could get a clear view or where we might end up parking.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a wonderful piece of luck - it's so good.
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Right place, right time - well caught!
July 12th, 2024  
*lynn ace
great capture
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise