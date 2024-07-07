Previous
Backlit Day Lily by skipt07
Backlit Day Lily

I don't remember where we were, but I saw these Day Lilies being backlit by the sun and couldn't resist capturing its beauty.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful light, color!
July 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 29th, 2024  
