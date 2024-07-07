Sign up
84 / 365
Backlit Day Lily
I don't remember where we were, but I saw these Day Lilies being backlit by the sun and couldn't resist capturing its beauty.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
2
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3075
photos
168
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
7th July 2024 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful light, color!
July 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 29th, 2024
