Previous
87 / 365
Begonia Stamen
The morning light was filtering through the petals of this blossom and I decided to go in close. After many shots, I finally got what I wanted. But I might try some more.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3067
photos
167
followers
159
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th July 2024 10:38am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Very lovely, Skip!
July 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2024
