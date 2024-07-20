Previous
Begonia Stamen by skipt07
87 / 365

Begonia Stamen

The morning light was filtering through the petals of this blossom and I decided to go in close. After many shots, I finally got what I wanted. But I might try some more.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Barb ace
Very lovely, Skip!
July 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2024  
