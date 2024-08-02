Sign up
97 / 365
Fox Tail
I always thought that these were neat. But in Goggling about them I have learned that they are a very welcome plant. They are hard to get rid of and are poisonous to dogs.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful clarity, details, comp
August 2nd, 2024
