Fox Tail
Fox Tail

I always thought that these were neat. But in Goggling about them I have learned that they are a very welcome plant. They are hard to get rid of and are poisonous to dogs.
2nd August 2024

Skip Tribby
Wonderful clarity, details, comp
August 2nd, 2024  
