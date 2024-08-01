Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Black-eyed Susans
We stopped at our church today and these were in plain sight as they are planted on both sides of the office door. This is the shot I used for the abstract for the August Abstract challenge
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
1st August 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Love them, so cheerful
August 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bright and beautiful frame-filling capture !
August 2nd, 2024
