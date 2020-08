In Disrepair

I was parked in a vacant lot waiting for time to pass to pick up our curbside pick up for dinner tonight. I noticed this abandoned building where individuals evidently felt the need to break out the panes of glass of this window. Even if it isn't on the magnitude of the damage rioters are doing in many large cities in the US, it shows that people have a destructive side to them. Fortunately, most can control it.