240 / 365
A Rose
“Roses do not bloom hurriedly;
for beauty, like any masterpiece,
takes time to blossom.”
― Matshona Dhliwa
2nd October 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
"God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
2nd October 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
Gorgeous!
October 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2020
