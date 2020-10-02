Previous
A Rose by skipt07
A Rose

“Roses do not bloom hurriedly;
for beauty, like any masterpiece,
takes time to blossom.”
― Matshona Dhliwa
Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous!
October 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2020  
