The Effects of COVID Remain

I stopped in to get take out for lunch. While waiting I snapped a photo of one of the tables that brings you back to reality, even though I am wearing a mask, that government intrusion is hurting small businesses. With limits in place small businesses, (restaurants) even though they are able to have 50% capacity, which includes those who work there, find it not worth opening to dining in. I was wondering what it is like in other states and countries since that isn't readily available in the news? The words, "Divide and Conquer" come to mind.