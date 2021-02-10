Previous
The Effects of COVID Remain
The Effects of COVID Remain

I stopped in to get take out for lunch. While waiting I snapped a photo of one of the tables that brings you back to reality, even though I am wearing a mask, that government intrusion is hurting small businesses. With limits in place small businesses, (restaurants) even though they are able to have 50% capacity, which includes those who work there, find it not worth opening to dining in. I was wondering what it is like in other states and countries since that isn't readily available in the news? The words, "Divide and Conquer" come to mind.
Danette Thompson
My son briefly attended the Super Bowl parade yesterday since he lives right where it took place. It was in boats on the water. Tampa has been widely criticized for showing some events where they weren't wearing masks. I think that is not typical and photos don't always tell the whole story. Everyone in my area wears a mask all the time but continues on with business as much as possible. We go to restaurants which have lower occupancy limits, tables spread out, some tables closed. My CPA told me this week that a number of businesses he works with have been adversely affected and they have had some hard discussions. Thankfully, my CPA is brilliant. I am thankful that I live in a state that views us as human and that we need to work. Others are moving here in droves, which helps me, of course. I heard that our numbers are down significantly, but that is not what you will hear unless you search for it. All I hear lately is that the variant is spreading in Florida and it "could" do this or do this and that Biden wants to make us test before flying. Rant over.
February 11th, 2021  
