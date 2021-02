A Visit to the VA Clinic

I went to get blood work done prior to my yearly exam at the VA Clinic. I arrived early and while waiting I snapped the colors on display on the three flag poles in front of the building.

On top, of course, the flag of the United States, on the left the flag of the state of Pennsylvania, bottom center the flag of POWs/MIA, and on the right the flag of the United States Marine Corps.