Oh What a Beautiful Morning by skipt07
277 / 365

Oh What a Beautiful Morning

My granddaughter gets up at 6:30 am to get ready for school. We were greeted with this gorgeous sunrise. How I wish we could see this from my home. Maybe it's time to move?
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
