Oh What a Beautiful Morning
My granddaughter gets up at 6:30 am to get ready for school. We were greeted with this gorgeous sunrise. How I wish we could see this from my home. Maybe it's time to move?
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
17th February 2021 7:33am
