Mare and Foal by skipt07
341 / 365

Mare and Foal

Still, in search of trees, I saw this mare and her foal grazing under this one BoB
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A little slice of heaven on earth here!
June 19th, 2021  
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
June 19th, 2021  
leggzy
Beautiful capture
June 19th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot, composition
June 19th, 2021  
Simply Amanda
Beautiful scene and time of day.
June 19th, 2021  
