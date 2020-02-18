Sign up
Photo 636
Still Life at the Library
Tuesdays are often library day for me, so a glimpse of my life on that day includes books, such as these on one of the "Librarian's Choice" shelves, seen today.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
853
photos
27
followers
35
following
Tags
books
,
still life
,
for2020
