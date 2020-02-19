Sign up
Photo 637
Technology Still Life
These are a couple of pieces of technology that I use almost daily - my Kobo for reading and the TV remote for viewing. (I say "almost" because some days I go old school and read a "real" book.)
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
856
photos
27
followers
35
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
19th February 2020 4:57pm
Tags
remote control
,
still life
,
ebook
,
kobo
,
for2020
