Photo 638
Socks
I wear socks all the time, so today's still life glimpse into my day is a couple of pairs of socks.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
20th February 2020 12:12pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
socks
,
mundane-socks
,
for2020
