30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 12 by spanishliz
Photo 690

30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 12

Teddy found a big Easter egg! Happy Easter!

(The egg is one I made when I was about six years old. My mother kept it safe for years and it eventually made its way back to me.)
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Lesley ace
Lovely that you’ve still got it, and that it’s kept so well.
April 12th, 2020  
