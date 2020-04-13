Sign up
Photo 691
30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 13
Teddy found some daffodils They aren't real, but he still likes them.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
983
photos
29
followers
37
following
Tags
daffodil
,
teddy bear
,
30-shots2020
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
April 13th, 2020
