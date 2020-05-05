Sign up
Photo 713
My Treat!
I'm keeping Precious indoors, not even going out on her leash, at the moment, so I picked some catnip for her this morning for a treat. It grows in my back yard.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
catnip
,
something precious
,
mayhalf20
,
may20words
,
theme-botanical
carol white
ace
Great pov and a lovely close up capture. Fav!! 😀
May 5th, 2020
