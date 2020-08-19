Sign up
Photo 819
S for Stranger
This Coast Guard vessel isn't usually docked at Meyers Pier in Belleville, but is here for a few days while doing maintenance and repairs to buoys and such in the area.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1304
photos
31
followers
41
following
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
19th August 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
ship
,
clouds
,
stranger
,
vessel
,
aug20words
,
wpd2020
