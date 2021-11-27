Previous
So, You Didn't Go Out Today... by spanishliz
So, You Didn't Go Out Today...

So says Precious, allowing me to take her photo so I have a daily pic to post.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
