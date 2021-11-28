Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1285
Snowy Coffee Session
A little bit of snow didn't stop my friend and I from our regular Sunday outdoor coffee session. There were little birds in the bushes on either side entertaining us, all to quick for me (especially as my camera needed recharging).
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2683
photos
37
followers
50
following
352% complete
View this month »
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Latest from all albums
330
697
331
1284
698
332
699
1285
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
28th November 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
coffee
,
table
,
mugs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close