Snowy Coffee Session by spanishliz
Photo 1285

Snowy Coffee Session

A little bit of snow didn't stop my friend and I from our regular Sunday outdoor coffee session. There were little birds in the bushes on either side entertaining us, all to quick for me (especially as my camera needed recharging).
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
